WWE will be moving all 800 employees out of their current corporate headquarters and into their new office space by the middle of 2023. A new report from CT Insider reveals that a first batch of employee moves will take place when the new space opens at some point in the first quarter of 2021.

“In the first phase of operations at its new headquarters at 707 Washington Blvd., WWE plans to open offices within the downtown property’s 13-story tower “towards the end of” the first quarter of 2023, according to a WWE spokesperson. The remainder of the office and production space in the new hub, which will cover about 400,000 square feet, is scheduled to open in mid-2023.

“WWE is planning to move all of its Stamford-based employees to the new headquarters in 2023, with more than 800 people working there once all of the company’s space has opened, according to the spokesperson. The company is not planning to keep any employees at its current headquarters, at 1241 E. Main St., on the city’s east side; or at its production center at 88 Hamilton Avenue, a few blocks from 1241 E. Main.

“The new headquarters is the centerpiece of the revival of the complex at 677-707 Washington Blvd., which stood entirely empty for a couple of years after banking giant UBS in 2016 relocated its local offices across the street to 600 Washington. WWE’s production space will be housed in a seven-story pavilion, which once hosted one of the world’s largest trading floors when UBS was based there.”

WWE has been running their corporate affairs at Titan Towers since 1991.

