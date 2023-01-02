1/2 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory, Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JANUARY 2, 2023

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The Raw opening aired (which now includes Roman Reigns). They cut away from the opening to show Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos climbing over the barricade at ringside and tossing around security. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves asked what The Bloodline was doing there (as if they’re not semi-regulars on Raw). The Bloodline tipped over the announce desk and declared that they are taking over and running the show. Kevin Owens’ music then played and he walked out.

Sami told Owens not to open his mouth. He said they’re not in a very good mood tonight. “Tonight is a hostile takeover of Monday Night Raw for the Bloodline!” Sami said. Owens didn’t seem impressed or intimidated. Sami said it’s true, and it’s because of him. Owens said he thought he had something planned to say, but now he just wants to punch Sami in the face. Adam Pearce and several security guys walked out and yelled that they’ve let them get away with this too long. He said they are going to leave the ring and do so peacefully. He told security to escort them out of “my ring” and “get them out of my building.” Solo beat up the security guys as they entered the ring. Owens stood with his arms crossed next to Pearce before finally deciding to enter the ring. He was overwhelmed four-on-one, though. Patrick exclaimed that this is chaos.

Wrestlers ran out from the locker room and cleared the ring. As Sami, the Usos, and Sikoa left over the barricade, Pearce said they’re not getting away with it that easy. He said he’s putting each of them in a match tonight, “and that is official.” Sami yelled that what happens next is Pearce’s fault.

(Keller’s Analysis: They’re going for a sense of utter chaos, but it’s a tough sell when The Bloodline are on Raw so often and Reigns holds Raw’s top singles title.)

-They cut backstage to Byron Saxton who interviewed Bianca Belair about facing Alexa Bliss next. Belair said she’s no victim. She said Bliss can blame Bray Wyatt all she wants, but everyone knows she’s in control of her own choices. She said she’ll show Bliss that the Raw Title belongs to “the EST of WWE.”

-They cut back to Patrick and Graves standing at ringside. Patrick said he didn’t even get a chance to wish everyone a Happy New Year. They hyped Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins, plus “A Look at Cody Rhodes” and his road to recovery. [c]

-Owens, the Street Profits, and Elias were at the front of a crowd of Raw wrestlers backstage. Elias asked for “a fight” against Sikoa later. Pearce granted him a Music City Street Fight. Pearce said Sami & the Usos would face the Profits & Owens also. Pearce said everyone else should act like it’s a new year and excused them.

-They showed musician Hardy at ringside. Graves said he’ll be performing live at the Royal Rumble.

(1) BIANCA BELAIR vs. ALEXA BLISS – Raw Title match

As Bliss made her entrance, they showed a clip of the sitdown interview with Bliss and Belair two weeks ago on Raw when Bliss attacked Belair. Belair then twirled her braid and danced her way to the ring. The bell rang 17 minutes into the hour. Belair knocked Bliss down with a forearm in the opening segments and then stiff armed her and landed an uppercut. Bliss dropkicked Belair to the floor seconds later. Belair, though, grabbed her legs and swung her into the ringside barricade. They cut to a break a minute into the match. [c]

Belair was still in control after the break. Belair did some acrobatic sequences to show-up Bliss. Bliss avoided a charging Belair who went shoulder-first into the ringpost. They cut to another break at 10:00 after Bliss flip dove onto Belair at ringside. They went to a close-up of Bliss who was bleeding from her nose. [c]

Bliss had Belair in a chinlock mid-ring after the break. Belair made a comeback and punched away at Bliss in the corner. Bliss yanked on Belair’s braid and send her tumbling to the floor. She then was about to take it to Belair at ringside when a man in a weird mask stared at her in the front row. A security guy half-heartedly tried to tell him to back away. Bliss was distracted by the man. She climbed to the top rope, but turned and stared back at the man in the mask. The firefly logo flashed on the big screen twice. Bliss began to stagger and grab her head. She then attacked the referee. She turned and attacked Belair, who rolled to the floor. Graves asked, “What in the hell has gotten into Bliss?” He said she was trying to destroy the champion. Bliss threw Belair into the ringside steps and then DDT’d her on the stairs. Belair had blood on her chin, presumably from Bliss’s nose. Bliss walked away, but then returned and DDT’d Belair on the steps again. “Enough is enough,” exclaimed Graves. Some fans chanted, “One more time!” Medics rolled a gurney to ringside as medics checked on Belair.

WINNER: Belair via DQ in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That match was not smooth or convincing. Belair’s offense felt acrobatic and showy, and Bliss’s timing and spacing is often noticeably off.) [c]

-Back from the break, Patrick said there was “no winner” in the match. Graves said Bliss was disqualified. Graves said you hate to see any athlete taken out in the manner Belair was. Patrick shifted to a recap of the war of the words between Theory and Rollins two weeks ago.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Theory backstage and asked about his confidence tonight. He said 2023 is going to be his year. He said Rollins is the past and he is the now. He said he holds all the cards in his hands and he’s outplaying Rollins on every turn. He said his “forever reign” is just beginning.

-Elias sat mid-ring under a spotlight and strummed his guitar. He said they’re in Music City and he plans to smash his guitar over Solo Sikoa’s face in their Music City Street Fight. He led the crowd in “Walk With Elias” chants. He was interrupted by Solo before he could perform a song. He stood up in frustration and said, “Aw come on!”

(2) SOLO SIKOA vs. ELIAS – Music City Street Fight

Graves said The Bloodline are sending a message to the entire Raw locker room that they’re not to be messed with. The bell rang 48 minutes into the hour. Elias hit Solo with three hard chops early, but Solo barely flinched and then took Elias down with a hard short-arm clothesline. Elias ducked a charging Solo, who dropped to ringside. Solo took control at ringside, though. Elias came back by hitting Solo with a cowbell and then throwing him into the ringpost. He swung his guitar at Solo, but Solo ducked. They fought by the drum set at ringside. Elias hit Solo with cymbals. They cut to a break as Elias celebrated. [c]

Back from the break, Solo took over in the entrance area where a drum set, guitars, and speakers were set up. They returned to the ring where Solo gave Elias a Samoan Drop. They fought at ringside again at 9:00. Elias took control with a keyboard. He smashed Solo across his back with it and scored a two count. Elias cinched on a chinlock.

[HOUR TWO]

A crawler on the screen said Belair was being tended to by doctors. Solo escaped and gave Elias a belly-to-belly. He went for a corner splash, but Elias moved. Elias hit Solo twice with a tambourine. He landed two corner splashes and a spinebuster. He followed up at ringside by bashing the keyboard across Solo’s back again. Musician Hardy offered Elias another guitar, which Elias took. Solo, though, cut off Elias’s attempt to use it.

Hardy crossed the barricade and rolled into the ring. He broke the guitar across the back of Solo. Solo no-sold it. Patrick told him to get out of the ring. Hardy bailed out. Elias caught a distracted Solo with a running high knee. Solo came back with a Samoan Spike to Elias as he leaped off the ropes at him. Solo slammed Elias off the ring apron onto a grand piano at ringside. The legs collapsed and Solo pinned Elias on top of the piano. Graves wondered if Hardy will be safe when he performs at the Royal Rumble at the Alamo Dome.

WINNER: Sikoa in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a lot of offense given to Elias, who isn’t seen as a particularly threatening foe for someone who has been as protected as Solo has been so far.)

-A highlight package aired of the John Cena & Owens vs. Sami & Roman Reigns match on Smackdown. Then the announcers hyped the six-man tag up next. [c]

-Postcard shots of Nashville aired.

(3) THE USOS & SAMI ZAYN vs. KEVIN OWENS & THE STREET PROFITS

Full ring entrances aired for both teams. The bell rang 15 minutes into the second hour. Graves noted early that Montez Ford seemed a little distracted because of his wife Belair being hurt earlier. They cut to a break at 3:00 with the heel trio in control against Owens. [c]

Ford tagged in against Sami and landed a top rope frog splash. Jey Uso broke up the cover. Angelo Dawkins knocked Jey out of the ring. He then knocked Jey over at ringside. Ford threw Sami over the top rope and then flip dove onto him and Jimmy. Solo hit Dawkins at ringside. Owens charged at Solo. Jey superkicked Owens, though. Sami caught a distracted Ford with a Helluva Kick for the three count.

WINNERS: Usos & Sami in 11:00.

-Afterward, Sami ordered Jey to go after Owens. Jey threw Owens into the ring. Sami punched away at Owens and then stomped him. Solo rolled to the floor and grabbed a chair. Sami jumped to ringside and asked for the chair. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus then leaped to ringside from the crowd and beat up Sami and Solo at ringside and then the Usos in the ring. Drew’s music played after they cleared the ring of the Bloodline.

-Patrick hyped Dexter Lumis vs. Chad Gable coming up next. [c]

-They went to Patrick and Graves at ringside who plugged the Royal Rumble. They shifted to discussing A.J. Styles suffering a broken ankle at a live event over the weekend. They showed his message on Twitter that he won’t require surgery, but it will be the longest injury hiatus of his career.

(4) CHAD GABLE (w/Otis) vs. DEXTER LUMIS

Lumis took Gable down with a Thesz Press early. He scared Otis at ringside by staring at him and crawling toward him. Graves said Otis “uprooted himself.” Gable chopped Lumis in the chest and then grounded him and worked over his arm. Lumis came back with a bulldog and side slam and then he actually kipped up and then landed a leaping legdrop. Graves said he wasn’t sure what to make of Lumis’s offense other than it being extreme effective. Gable came back with a suplex. Lumis rolled to ringside. Gable charged and shoved Lumis into the ringpost. When Otis swung at Lumis, Lumis moved. Back in the ring, Gable rolled up Lumis for a two count, but Lumis shifted and leveraged Gable’s shoulders down for a three count. Graves said he’s not sure how to react to Lumis because he’s both impressed and disturbed by him at the same time.

WINNER: Lumis in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Fans still aren’t sure how to react to Dexter.)

-A video package aired on Cody Rhodes talking about his road back from injury. It included footage of his dad Dusty Rhodes and more references to his dream being to become WWE Champion.

-They showed Bayley excitedly leading Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai backstage toward the entrance. [c]

-Bayley and her cohorts made their entrance. Clips aired aired of Bayley pinning Becky Lynch two weeks ago on Raw after she hit Becky with a TV monitor and hitting her Rose Plant. Bayley said Trashville fans should be proud to be from the city where Damage CTRL was born. She bragged about beating Becky all by herself. Becky’s music played.

Lynch walked out, mic in hand. She said Bayley is saying the same thing week after week since her return. She called her a coward and a fraud, unable to do anything by herself. She said Bayley feels most comfortable in others’ shadows. She said it took her years to get out from under others’ shadow and one year to end up back in a shadow again. She said it’s only a matter of time before someone turns on someone else. Bayley said Becky is just upset that she lost. Becky said when she loses, she doesn’t get mad, she gets better. She said this all started back at Summerslam in Nashville; she suggested they end it in Nashville tonight. Bayley cackled and said no way. She said she already beat her fair and square. She said she’ll volunteer Sky & Kai to face her and a partner of her choosing. Becky said she doesn’t have her phone on her so she can’t call anyone, but she’ll take them both on herself. They cut to a break with Grave saying it’s a bad idea. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

(5) DAKOTA KAI & IYO SKY (w/Bayley) vs. BECKY LYNCH

The heel duo eventually took over against Lynch. When Graves made a reference to people believing the Earth is flat, he then said he was preparing to hear from all the flat Earthers later. A few minutes into the match, Michin (Mia Yim) made her way to the ring and stood in the corner reaching to tag out to Becky. Becky tagged her in. Michin went on the attack against both Sky and Kai. Michin dove through the ropes and tackled Sky as they cut to a break. [c]

Sky took control against Michin after the break and applied a crossface on the mat. When Becky tagged back in, Kai grabbed her ankle from ringside. Becky yanked her face-first to the mat and threw her into the ringpost. Michin head scissored Kai’s face into the mat a minute later. Bayley put Kai’s leg on the bottom rope to stop the ref’s count. Becky attacked Bayley at ringside. Sky, meanwhile, gave Michin a moonsault for the win. Graves called it a big win for the tag champs.

WINNERS: Sky & Kai in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. Becky sold, as she should have, against both tag champs. Michin wasn’t referred to as Mia Yim, so that transition appears complete after she went by both names for a few weeks.)

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Seth about his main event coming up against Theory for the U.S. Title. He hit his usual notes. [c]

-More postcard shots aired of Nashville.

-They showed Jimmie Allen at ringside, a singer-songwriter.

-Saxton interviewed Bliss backstage. Her nose had dried blood on it. She said she gained control over Belair’s headspace and now she knows the real threat to her title is her and the Raw Title actually belongs with her. She smiled and nodded.

-They went to Graves and Patrick on camera at ringside. They threw to a clip of Dominik Mysterio being arrested at his dad’s house on Christmas.

-A sitdown interviewed aired with Dominik with a plain white background. He said sadness isn’t a bad thing to feel. He said the absence of feeling is what prison is like. He said he’s not playing a game. He said he served hard time and survived. “Prison changes a man,” he said. He stood and smiled and said he’s just getting started.

(Keller’s Analysis: I love Dominik claiming street cred after spending a short time in jail and claiming he served hard time in prison.)

-Theory made his ring entrance 26 minutes into the hour, giving a lot of time for the main event match.

(6) AUSTIN THEORY vs. SETH ROLLINS – U.S. Title match

Seth’s ring entrance aired. Then formal ring introductions took place. The bell rang 36 minutes into the hour. They locked up. Seth rallied early and clotheslined Theory over the top rope to the floor. He led the crowd singing his song. He landed a wrecking ball kick. A minute later, he dropped Theory over the ringside barricade and then leaped off the announce desk with a flying knee to the back of Theory’s neck. As Seth strutted and stuck his tongue out, they cut to a break. [c]

After several more minutes of action, most of which consisted of Theory beating on Seth, they cut to a break. Theory yelled at ringside, “You will not disrespect me!” [c]

Seth leaped through the ropes and tackled Theory. He set up a Pedigree in the ring, but Theory blocked it. He sunset flipped Theory instead and got a two count. He scored another two count after a backbreaker at 16:00. They countered each other as the pace picked up with dramatic big moves and near falls. Seth eventually went for a Stomp, but Theory moved as Seth’s plant leg gave out. Theory rolled to ringside and said he’d had enough. He grabbed his belt at ringside and tried to leave. Seth chased him down and threw him back into the ring. Seth then superkicked Theory who still had his belt in his hands. He followed up with a top rope frog splash for a believable near fall. “How?!” said Graves. Theory shoved Seth which knocked the ref down. Seth’s knee buckled again. He got up and hit a Pedigree. He was slow to make the cover. A second ref ran out and counted, but Theory kicked out. Theory hit Seth with a low-blow and then chop blocked his knee before hitting the A-Town Down for the win.

WINNER: Theory in 23:00 to retain the U.S. Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: One heck of a Raw main event. The finish was one tease and false finish after another. It all added up to a dramatic final few minutes that the crowd was popping for. The low-blow finish for Theory to retain the title fits the way WWE tells the story of a top level heel retaining against another top level babyface challenger.)

