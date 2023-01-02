FREE PODCAST 1/2 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (12-28-2017) 2017 Year-in-Review looking at winners and losers plus a look ahead to 2018, end of Cena full-time era, more (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-28-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell to discuss these topics with live callers.

A 2017 Year-in-Review format with a look at who the winners and losers were.

A look ahead to 2018.

Top stars in WWE and who had a good year and a bad year, or a better than expected year or worse than expected year.

Wrestlers in NXT, Impact, ROH, New Japan, and more, evaluating whether 2017 was good for them or not. From Rusev to Chris Jericho to Braun Strowman to Roman Reigns to Cody to Eli Drake to Dalton Castle to Andrade Cien Almas.

They sprinkle in the very latest news and happenings on Raw and Smackdown and other TV shows so the analysis of each wrestler’s position at the end of this year is as up to date as possible.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they cover these additional topics:

The end of the John Cena Full Time Era

The highs and lows in 2017 and forecast for 2018 for A.J. Styles, Brock Lesnar, the Women’s Divisions with a focus on Bayley and Charlotte, and more.

Thoughts on Dean Ambrose’s injury and whether it could be good for him, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jason Jordan.

Reaction to Vince McMahon’s potential entrance into pro football again and what is a good idea and bad idea and what’s realistic about what he could do with $100 million.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO