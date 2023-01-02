VIP AUDIO 1/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: In-depth discussion of Torch 2004 MVP Benoit’s year and career, changes in his style, is he future HOFer, plus other MVP candidates Joe and JBL, Puder-Holly house show feud (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the December 31, 2004 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. The following topics are covered:

This year’s Torch MVP of 2004 winner, Chris Benoit. Bruce talks about his entire career, whether he’s a Hall of Famer, how he wrestles differently now than earlier in his career, whether he could have had an MVP year if he were on Smackdown, how Eddie Guerrero’s year compares to Benoit, his strengths and weaknesses compared to Benoit, whether he would have been the MVP if he were on Raw, and where other MVP candidates fit into the mix including the pros and cons of voting for Samoa Joe or JBL.

A look ahead at all three January PPVs – Royal Rumble, New Year’s Revolution, and TNA Final Resolution.

Analysis of Daniel Puder’s house show feud with Bob Holly.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

