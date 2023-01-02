FREE PODCAST 1/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Kurt Hoffman joins Greg Parks for the top five news stories of 2022, plus predictions for 2023, Wrestle Kingdom preview, more (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former Gonzo & The Greg producer Kurt Hoffman to give their top five list of the biggest wrestling news stories of 2022. They also preview Wrestle Kingdom and give predictions for 2023, plus take calls on The Bloodline, Power Slap, a new WWE belt, and more.

