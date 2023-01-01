VIP AUDIO 1/1 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-27-2004) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories including WrestleMania 21 plans, TNA Final Resolution plans, WWE developmental expansion, ROH Final Battle, Q of Week, more (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 27, 2004 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring the Hot Five Stories of the Week including ROH Final Battle results, WrestleMania plans, TNA Final Resolution plans, WWE developmental expansion, the Indy Line-up of the Week, and the Question of the Week from the McNeill Zone in the VIP Forum…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

