VIP AUDIO 1/1 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: WWE Tryout details, Tavion Heights debut, Secretary G off-site practice match, Sol Ruca finisher, Exos partnership, more (39 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Bonus Point, Tom Stoup covers December 2022 in WWE Developmental news including:
- Injury updates for Brooklyn Barlow, Arianna Grace, & Yulisa Leon
- WWE holiday Community Outreach
- Sarah Barnett in USA Weightlifting North American Open
- WWE Next-In-Line partners with Exos corporate wellness brand
- First annual “Shawn Michaels Dinner of Appreciation”
- Haley & Hanna Cavinder “Twin Talk” podcast debut
- Chase U/Gulak Invitational talent IDs
- Trick Williams “Trickin’ Ain’t Easy” trailer
- Dragon Lee signing
- Survivor Series Tryout at IMG Academy and WWE’s tryout calendar
- Details from Alexis Lete’s WrestleMania Tryout vlogs incl. tryout schedule, babyface/heel promo scripts
- Monthly Valerie Loureda Tracker
- Coconut Loop house show results
- Analysis of Tavion Heights’ Level Up debut
- Progress reports on Valentina Feroz, Sol Ruca, and Dani Palmer
- Analysis of Alivia Ash vs. Secretary G in an off-site practice match
- Further items on Myles Borne, Charles Dempsey, Chukwusom Enekwechi, AJ Ferrari, Luke Ford, Bronco Nima, Rickssen Opont, Mason Pariss, Lucien Price, Sol Ruca, Gabrielle Rudolph, Gable Steveson, and Kevin Ventura-Cortes
