VIP AUDIO 1/1 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: WWE Tryout details, Tavion Heights debut, Secretary G off-site practice match, Sol Ruca finisher, Exos partnership, more (39 min.)

January 1, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Bonus Point, Tom Stoup covers December 2022 in WWE Developmental news including:

  • Injury updates for Brooklyn Barlow, Arianna Grace, & Yulisa Leon
  • WWE holiday Community Outreach
  • Sarah Barnett in USA Weightlifting North American Open
  • WWE Next-In-Line partners with Exos corporate wellness brand
  • First annual “Shawn Michaels Dinner of Appreciation”
  • Haley & Hanna Cavinder “Twin Talk” podcast debut
  • Chase U/Gulak Invitational talent IDs
  • Trick Williams “Trickin’ Ain’t Easy” trailer
  • Dragon Lee signing
  • Survivor Series Tryout at IMG Academy and WWE’s tryout calendar
  • Details from Alexis Lete’s WrestleMania Tryout vlogs incl. tryout schedule, babyface/heel promo scripts
  • Monthly Valerie Loureda Tracker
  • Coconut Loop house show results
  • Analysis of Tavion Heights’ Level Up debut
  • Progress reports on Valentina Feroz, Sol Ruca, and Dani Palmer
  • Analysis of Alivia Ash vs. Secretary G in an off-site practice match
  • Further items on Myles Borne, Charles Dempsey, Chukwusom Enekwechi, AJ Ferrari, Luke Ford, Bronco Nima, Rickssen Opont, Mason Pariss, Lucien Price, Sol Ruca, Gabrielle Rudolph, Gable Steveson, and Kevin Ventura-Cortes

