FREE PODCAST 12/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: A look ahead to 2023 + Top Five Rumble PPV Moments from 10 yrs ago (160 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: First up, Nick & Tom present the latest “Nick & Tom Intercontinental Adventure” with a look ahead to the WWE in 2023, including new up-and-coming stars on Smackdown such as Charlotte Flair and John Cena.

Then we jump back to 2012 where PWTorch columnist Greg Parks was joined by several friends to rank their Top Five Royal Rumble PPV moments of all time. His cohosts were Dan Longnecker along with Gonzo and producer Kurt Hoffman.They discuss moments that not only occurred during the Rumble match, but elsewhere on Rumble PPVs. They also discussed other current event topics.

