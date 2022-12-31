FREE PODCAST 12/31 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) DDP details on taking Jake Roberts into his home and filming his attempt to fix his health, plus WCW memories, wrestlers on DDP Yoga, more (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (12-28-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Diamond Dallas Page taking calls and answering email questions including these topics: Taking Jake Roberts into his home to change his life and improve his health, WCW memories including a scary moment when he and Sting were pulled to the rafters from ringside on a cable, the growing success of DDP Yoga and an update on more wrestlers endorsing or showing interest in the exercise program, his connection to Ryback, limes with Coors Light, and much more.

