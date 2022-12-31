VIP AUDIO 12/31 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Triple H-Cena politics, WWE Draft pros and cons, McMahon reveals aspects of himself on TV, Starrcade memories (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the December 26, 2004 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. The following topics are covered:

The latest edition of Smackdown in Iraq and how Vince McMahon revealed elements of himself during the show…

Starrcade memories including some fascinating trivia on Starrcade and today’s WWE…

How will Rick Steamboat fare as an agent in WWE and what diverse perspectives he’ll bring that other agents cannot or will not…

Does the first-ever WWE barbed wire PPV main event mark a watershed moment in WWE pushing the envelope or is it a sign of desperation for a buyrate or is it not that big of a deal and just part of a long trend toward being more hardcore with gimmick matches?…

Is the post-WrestleMania Draft Lottery a good annual tradition…

How would John Cena fare if he were to jump to Raw?

Would Triple H volunteer eagerly to help elevate Cena’s in-ring work, or shy away from it due to worrying about having bad matches?…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

