FREE PODCAST 1/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey look ahead to 2023 including potential future fights, increase in PPV pricing, PFL vs. Bellator, more (106 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On the first MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans of the new year, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey take a look ahead to 2023. They discuss potential future fights for Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, and Jon Jones. They discuss major storylines such as the increase in pay-per-view pricing and the PFL vs. Bellator. They close the show by looking ahead to the year in WWE.

