News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey look ahead to 2023 including potential future fights, increase in PPV pricing, PFL vs. Bellator, more (106 min.)

January 2, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On the first MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans of the new year, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey take a look ahead to 2023. They discuss potential future fights for Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, and Jon Jones. They discuss major storylines such as the increase in pay-per-view pricing and the PFL vs. Bellator. They close the show by looking ahead to the year in WWE.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*