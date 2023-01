SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

FOCO is releasing a DX bobblehead featuring Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

The bobble features Shawn Michaels and Triple H standing atop a tank-themed base. Both wrestlers are wearing the signature D Generation X shirts and on the front of the tank is the DX logo. The bobblehead is limited to 223 units. It retails for $85 and stands at 8 inches tall.

The DX bobblehead will be released no later than June 16.