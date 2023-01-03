FREE PODCAST 1/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Theory vs. Rollins, Bliss vs. Belair, Bloodline disrupt show, on-site report, live callers and emails (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from PWTorch. They discuss Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss, the Bloodline’s involvement in the show, Dexter Lumis vs. Chad Gable, and more. They also talk with on-site correspondents, take live callers, and respond to listener emails.

