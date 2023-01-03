FREE PODCAST 1/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Theory vs. Rollins, Bliss vs. Belair, Bloodline disrupt show, on-site report, live callers and emails (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from PWTorch. They discuss Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss, the Bloodline’s involvement in the show, Dexter Lumis vs. Chad Gable, and more. They also talk with on-site correspondents, take live callers, and respond to listener emails.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://go.factor75.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply