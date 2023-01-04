News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/4 – The Fix Flashback (12-23-2015): Movie review of Miz’s “Santa’s Little Helper,” ROH Final Battle review, Conor McGregor, Slammys, Outrage of the Week, more (75 min.)

January 4, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Dec. 23, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • Review of the live Smackdown from the night before
  • Top stories coming out of the Slammys including Todd’s Outrage of the Week
  • ROH Final Battle reaction
  • Impact thoughts
  • A review of Miz’s “Santa’s Little Helper” movie
  • A look at UFC on Fox last Saturday and what’s next for Conor McGregor.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*