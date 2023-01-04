VIP AUDIO 1/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-1-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories including Samoa Joe’s WWE prospects, WWE shake-up, WWE Developmental expansion, WrestleMania plans, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 1, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring the Indy Lineup of the Week featuring a main event with an ROH guy wrestling a TNA guy while a WWE guy acts as special guest referee, the Question of the Week, the Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including WWE creative changes, Samoa Joe possibly going to WWE, the buildup for the 2005 WWE Royal Rumble, and comments on the next batch of Torch Awards.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

