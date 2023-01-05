FREE PODCAST 1/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: Hangman-Mox, Joe vs. Darby, Jericho vs. Starks, Acclaimed raps about Karen again, MJF-Danielson, live callers (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tyler Sage to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They start with a reaction to Darby pinning Samoa Joe to win the TNT Title. They bring on live callers and read emails on an array of topics including the new entrance set to Chris Jericho jobbing to Ricky Starks, Saraya coming across as full of herself, whether AEW should hint stronger that Sasha Banks is coming in if she’s indeed arriving next week, MJF and Bryan Danielson setting up their Iron Man match, Hangman Page backtracking on why he is actually so upset with Jon Moxley, the momentum of Swerve Strickland, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO