FREE PODCAST 1/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: Hangman-Mox, Joe vs. Darby, Jericho vs. Starks, Acclaimed raps about Karen again, MJF-Danielson, live callers (142 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tyler Sage to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They start with a reaction to Darby pinning Samoa Joe to win the TNT Title. They bring on live callers and read emails on an array of topics including the new entrance set to Chris Jericho jobbing to Ricky Starks, Saraya coming across as full of herself, whether AEW should hint stronger that Sasha Banks is coming in if she’s indeed arriving next week, MJF and Bryan Danielson setting up their Iron Man match, Hangman Page backtracking on why he is actually so upset with Jon Moxley, the momentum of Swerve Strickland, and more.
