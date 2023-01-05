VIP AUDIO 1/4 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Hangman-Mox, Danielson-MJF, TNT Title match with Joe vs. Darby, Starks vs. Jericho, Acclaimed vs. Jarrett & Lethal, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including the new entrance set, Chris Jericho jobbing to Ricky Starks, Saraya picking her partner, MJF and Bryan Danielson setting up their Iron Man match at Revolution PPV, a Hangman Page-Jon Moxley exchnage, Swerve Strickland, and more.

