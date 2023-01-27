VIP AUDIO 1/27 – The Deep…Dive: Hey!(EW) host RJ City (@rjcity1) and Emmy Award Winner Mark Blutman (@BlutmanMark) join Rich Fann to talk Ethel Merman, great TV hosts, managing anxiety, bad interviews, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich Fann hosts two great guests – RJ City and Mark Blutman. The trio talk Ethel Merman (of course), fun factoids about Hey!(EW) and RJ’s mindset with the episodes, their top five hosts of all-time, and a lovely chat on how RJ and Mark got to know one another, as well as RJ’s hunt for the Jerry Lewis Andre the Giant match (and the contact info of Crystal Bernard for a podcast). Finally, they give “one good thing” they’re enjoying out into the world to share with the listeners.

