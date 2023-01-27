Cody Rhodes return details emerge

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes reportedly worked through a boxing style conditioning camp to get in shape to return to the ring at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Cody trimmed his body fat from 17.7% to under 9% with a boxing training camp. The report indicates that because of the training, Rhodes can push hard for a long period of time. The report does not indicate whether the plan for Rhodes is to be in the Royal Rumble match for a long period of time.

Cody Rhodes has been out of action since tearing his pectoral muscle over the summer. Rhodes last competed at Hell in a Cell. At that PLE, Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell. He returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 38 after a six year break from the company. Before his return to WWE, Rhodes was an EVP in AEW.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Card

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight – Pitch Black Match

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match

Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss – WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

CATCH-UP: VIDEO: PWTORCH FIRESIDE CHAT 1/26: WWE Royal Rumble 2023 preview, Dynamite discussion, more