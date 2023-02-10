Mercedes Mone NJPW contract details revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mercedes Mone does not have a long term agreement in place with New Japan Pro Wrestling ahead of her in-ring debut at the Battle in the Valley next week.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Mone is on a per date basis with New Japan at this point and that her rate, while strong, is not as strong as the rumored $100,000 per appearance rate that Chris Jericho worked under when he worked for the company in 2018. Like Jericho, though, the report indicates that Mone is not signed to a long-term deal with New Japan.

Mone, formerly Sasha Banks in WWE, made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. Mone confronted Kairi after Kairi retained her IWGP Women’s Championship and then dropped her with a facebuster before holding the championship belt above her head. At Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose, Mone will take on Kairi with the IWGP Women’s Championship on the line.

NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 Match Card with Mercedes Mone

Kairi vs. Mercedes Mone – IWGP Women’s Championship

Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston

Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor – Filthy Rules Fight

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew – NJPW Openweight Tag Team Championship

Adrian Quest, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada & Rocky Romero vs. Kevin Knight, Kushida, The DKC & Volador Jr.

