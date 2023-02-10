SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman were primarily responsible for writing and executing their promo segment from this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Heyman had not been originally scheduled for the show, but that the company did not want their main event at WrestleMania to fall behind the Sami Zayn and Bloodline storyline in terms of momentum. The report indicates that the segment was green lit to feature Reigns vs. Rhodes as a top-tier match of the year.

Cody Rhodes earned the opportunity to wrestle Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania after winning the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Rhodes returned to the WWE during that match after being away since June recovering from a torn pectoral muscle. Rhodes last wrestled against Seth Rollins inside of Hell in a Cell at the Hell in a Cell PLE.

Roman Reigns will face Sami Zayn with his Undisputed Universal Championship on the line at the Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18. The full card for that show is as follows and features two Elimination Chamber matches.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Match Card

Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford – WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. Natalya – WWE Raw Women’s Championship WrestleMania Number One Contender Elimination Chamber Match

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Rhea Ripley & Finn Balor

CATCH-UP: Seth Rollins talks political nature of pro wrestling