NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling returns to California for a major PPV event featuring the New Japan in-ring debut of Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, in the WWE.

When: Saturday February 18, 2023

Where: San Jose Civic Arena in San Jose, CA

How To Watch: Live on Fite TV

NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 Match Card

Kairi vs. Mercedes Mone – IWGP Women’s Championship

Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston

Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor – Filthy Rules Fight

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew – NJPW Openweight Tag Team Championship

Adrian Quest, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada & Rocky Romero vs. Kevin Knight, Kushida, The DKC & Volador Jr.

CATCH-UP: Mickie James looking to wrestle Mercedes Mone