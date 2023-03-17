Multiple Promotions cut ties with Davey Richards due to domestic abuse allegations

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Multiple promotions cut ties with Davey Richards earlier today.

Team Ambition, St. Louis Anarchy, and Prestige Wrestling all announced they had cut ties with Richards.

Team Ambition wrote the following on Twitter

The decision has been made for Team Ambition to formally and permanently part ways with Davey Richards. In the coming months Team Ambition, including the Professional Wrestling Academy, will be undergoing some changes and rebranding. We remain dedicated to making the St. Louis Professional Wrestling scene, as well as Professional Wrestling as a whole, better and stronger. We want to thank everyone sincerely for their ongoing support.

Davey Richards is off our April 14th event. A new main event will be announced at 2pm CT. — St. Louis Anarchy (@stlanarchy) March 16, 2023

Effective immediately Prestige Wrestling has cut ties with Davey Richards. We will have updates soon on any matches/plans that involved Davey Richards. Thank you. — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) March 17, 2023

Fightful later reported that St. Luis Anarchy had confirmed to them that they had parted ways with Richards due to a violation of their code of conduct.

PWTorch reached out to Richards and Team Ambition for comment on the matter, but did not hear back. Late this afternoon, Richards issued a stataement on the allegations to PWInsider announcing he was stepping away from wrestling after his overseas dates. Richards wrote that he denied the charges, but was stepping away from wrestling after finishing up his committments overseas this weekend.

The following is the statement Richards issued to PWInsider: