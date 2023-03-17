Multiple Promotions cut ties with Davey Richards due to domestic abuse allegations

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Multiple promotions cut ties with Davey Richards earlier today.
Team Ambition, St. Louis Anarchy, and Prestige Wrestling all announced they had cut ties with Richards.
Team Ambition wrote the following on Twitter
The decision has been made for Team Ambition to formally and permanently part ways with Davey Richards.
In the coming months Team Ambition, including the Professional Wrestling Academy, will be undergoing some changes and rebranding. We remain dedicated to making the St. Louis Professional Wrestling scene, as well as Professional Wrestling as a whole, better and stronger. We want to thank everyone sincerely for their ongoing support.
Davey Richards is off our April 14th event. A new main event will be announced at 2pm CT.
— St. Louis Anarchy (@stlanarchy) March 16, 2023
Effective immediately Prestige Wrestling has cut ties with Davey Richards.
We will have updates soon on any matches/plans that involved Davey Richards.
Thank you.
— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) March 17, 2023
Fightful later reported that St. Luis Anarchy had confirmed to them that they had parted ways with Richards due to a violation of their code of conduct.
PWTorch reached out to Richards and Team Ambition for comment on the matter, but did not hear back. Late this afternoon, Richards issued a stataement on the allegations to PWInsider announcing he was stepping away from wrestling after his overseas dates. Richards wrote that he denied the charges, but was stepping away from wrestling after finishing up his committments overseas this weekend.
The following is the statement Richards issued to PWInsider:
Hello everyone –
Wow, what a couple of days.
There are allegations of Domestic Violence against me.
The allegations I adamantly deny and if you look on casenet in MO under my name Wesley David Richards you’ll see there are no charges filed against me.
However, I do understand the industry’s stance on this matter.
Everyone should feel safe at shows and I do not want to be the person whom damages that.
The pic being posted of my wife’s eye is from training and we regulatory train in martial arts as many of the students have have got black eyes and such.
Again, no charges were filed and I deny these allegations but I must do what is right and not what I want.
So I am canceling myself.
This great sport is far too wonderful for anyone, including myself to tarnish it.
I will wrap up my shows this weekend and I will be retiring from professional wrestling.
Please continue to support Team Ambition and this sport.
Davey
Leave a Reply