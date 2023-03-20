SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Charlotte Flair says her WrestleMania opponent, Rhea Ripley, is a great rival and that their match isn’t good guy vs. bad guy at the biggest show of the year.

In an interview with Forbes, Flair discussed her WrestleMania match with Ripley and said Ripley has to prove herself at the event.

“Well, like, to me this is one of those great rivalries where you just see two athletes going at it and you can side with whoever,” Flair said. “I don’t think she needs to pretend to be bad or pretend to be good. Like, she has to prove to me that she can beat me. And that is very likable. And for me, I think I’ve earned the respect of all the fans over the almost eight years that I’ve been on the main roster. So for the fans, they just always wanna see me knock it out of the park, win or lose. And I think that’s what they are rooting for when it comes to me — they want me to put on the best performance and top each one. And that’s what I plan on doing April 1 at SoFi.”

Of Ripley’s rise and success with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgement Day, Flair said she enjoys the on-screen angle and that Dominik has added a layer to Ripley’s character.

“Besides loving the onscreen angle, I hope she just doesn’t let him get in the way,” Flair said of Ripley and Dominik. “I think he adds a layer to her character and brings out a different side to her. But it also brings out this demanding, dominant leadership role in her as well because she is somewhat leading Judgment Day, like three men. When it comes to using Dom against me though, like I wrote the book, you can’t trick me.”

Rhea Ripley won the the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble and chose to face Flair at WrestleMania. WrestleMania 39 airs live on Peacock on April 1 and April 2. Other announced matches on the show include Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship, and more.

