Cody Rhodes wants a “more is more” schedule as champion

If Cody Rhodes beats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 to become the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, he says he wants to have a “more is more” schedule as opposed to the “less is more” approach recent champions have took.

In an interview with Stadium Astro, Rhodes talked in detail about what winning the championship from Reigns would mean to him and what his title run would be like.

It would mean vindication,” Rhodes said of winning the WWE Undisputed World Championship. “When is the end? Is the end when I win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship or is the end when I win that title and then take it every single place I can possibly take it, and excel and deliver on a level no champion has done in years? I want to cut a schedule like Bret Hart, like Ric Flair. I want to do something very different than modern champions have done where there is a bit of a ‘less is more’ schedule. I want a ‘more is more’ schedule.” (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Rhodes returned from a torn pectoral injury at the Royal Rumble and won the men’s Royal Rumble match to win the shot at Reigns at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 39 airs live on Peacock on April 1 and April 2. Other announced matches for the show include Edge vs. Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, and more.

