Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw this week to confront his WrestleMania 39 opponent, Cody Rhodes.
When: Monday March 20, 2023
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE Raw 3/20 Full Match Card
- WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, returns to WWE Raw to confront Cody Rhodes
- Logan Paul presents Impaulsive TV
- Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford
