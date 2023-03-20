News Ticker

WWE Raw 3/20 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 20, 2023

Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw this week to confront his WrestleMania 39 opponent, Cody Rhodes.

When: Monday March 20, 2023

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 3/20 Full Match Card

  • WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, returns to WWE Raw to confront Cody Rhodes
  • Logan Paul presents Impaulsive TV
  • Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford

