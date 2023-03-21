SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The Showcase of the Immortals is here with WrestleMania 39 inside of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Championships are on the line and grudges will be settled at the WWE show of shows.
When: Saturday April 1 and Sunday April 2
Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
How To Watch: Live on Peacock
WrestleMania 39 Full Match Card
- Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship
- Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley – Smackdown Women’s Championship
- Bianca Belair vs. Asuka – Raw Women’s Championship
- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
- Becky Lynch & Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CNTRL
- John Cena vs. Austin Theory – WWE United States Championship
- Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
- Edge vs. Finn Balor – Hell in a Cell
- Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus – WWE Intercontinental Championship
- The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman – Fatal Four-Way Showcase
- The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
