Naomi files trademark on new ring name

Former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion and Tag Team Champion Naomi has filed a trademark on a new ring name.

Wrestling Inc is reporting that Naomi has trademarked the name Trinity Starr for “entertainment services in the nature of wrestling contests, in addition to apparel such as hats, shirts, sweatshirts, and hooded sweatshirts.” Earlier in the week, news broke that Naomi would be appearing at the WrestleCon event, but not under the Naomi name. Instead, she’s being promoted as Trinity Fatu, signaling a break from WWE.

Naomi walked out of the WWE last May with Sasha Banks and has not been seen in WWE since. Sasha Banks has since moved on from WWE and is the current IWGP Women’s Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling as Mercedes Mone.

