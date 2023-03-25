VIP AUDIO 3/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Why didn’t Jake Roberts feud with Hogan? What went wrong with NWA in 1989-’90? Reaction to Torch Talk with Nash, Cena-JBL WrestleMania hype (58 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 25, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Bruce covers these topics:

The personal turmoil involving Edge (Adam Copeland) getting involved with Lita (Amy Dumas), causing major turmoil in her relationship with Matt Hardy, including where management’s role in this begins and ends, how it might affect Edge’s career, and other various aspects of this developing situation…

Analysis of the additions to WrestleMania’s line-up this week including Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Big Show vs. Akebono, and Chris Jericho’s ladder match…

WrestleMania hype and why Monday’s Raw was so important.

Whether the John Cena-Bradshaw hype is living up to WrestleMania title match standards

Whether Randy Orton attacking Stacy is right or wrong or it’s not quite that simple.

MAILBAG TOPICS…

Why Jake Roberts never feuded with Hulk Hogan but if he did how it would have drawn

Who Steve Austin’s opponent should be in if he returns to the ring

Does Shelton Benjamin has it in him to be a top tier star, what it takes to be a top tier star

Some talk about the Kevin Nash “Torch Talk.”

What went wrong in the NWA between 1989 and 1990

And more

