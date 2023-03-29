3/29 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Omega vs. Cobb, Orange vs. Butcher, Adam Cole vs. Garcia, Willow vs. Soho

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MARCH 29, 2023

ST. LOUIS, MO.

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Eric Krol to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening aired.

(1) “JUNGLE BOY” JACK PERRY vs. MATT HARDY (w/Ethan Page)

Perry made his entrance first. Then Hardy accompanied by Ethan. Excalibur said Stokley was still recovering from the match with Hook last week. There was a dueling chant of “Let’s Go Hardy! / Jungle Boy!” Ethan played into it excitedly as Perry shook his head at the Hardy fans. Hardy bailed out early. When Perry was going to dive through the ropes at him, Ethan stepped in his way. As soon as Ethan moved, Perry leaped onto Hardy. Hardy caught him and gave him a Side Effect. They cut to Darby Allin watching on a monitor backstage. Then they cut to Sammy Guevara making out with Tay Melo and ignoring the match on the monitor. Perry leaped off the edge of the barricade and sledgehammered Hardy and then threw him back into the ring. They stood on the ring apron and had what Excalibur characterized as a hockey fight. Hardy gave Perry a Side Effect. With Hardy in control at ringside, they cut to a splits-screen break. [c/ss]

Hardy remained in control during the break. Perry fired back with a clothesline. Hardy countered with a forearm. Perry dropkicked Hardy and let out a big yell. When he climbed to the second rope, Ethan distracted him. Hardy got up and superplexed Perry to the mat. He scored a two count. Ethan stood on the ring apron to protest to the ref. Hook’s music played and he marched out to his muysic. Ethan swung at him. Hook fired back. Hardy held Hook. Ethan swung, but Hook ducked and Ethan punched Hardy. Hook punched away at Ethan as Perry leaped onto Hardy at ringside. Perry climbed to the top rope, but Hardy kicked him out of the air. Perry scored a sudden two count with a backslide and then countered a Side Effect. He landed a Flatliner followed by a running elbow to the back of Hardy’s head for the win. As Perry’s music played, they showed Darby looking distressed backstage.

WINNER: Perry in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. One of Matt’s better matches in a while.)

-MJF’s music played and he walked out. He spun around and showed off his AEW World Title belt. Tony Schiavone said, “He’s rotten to the core. A boil on the butt of pro wrestling.” MJF said he runs the show around there and asked fans to shut their mouths. MJF said he didn’t appreciate Perry interrupting his Bar Mitzvah two weeks ago. He said one thing he said really stood out to him. He took issue with Perry saying he had it easy and just got to waltz his way to the top of the card. Fans chanted “Shut the f— up!” MJF said, “No.” He turned back to Perry and said he was right. He said he barely wrestles and barely breaks a sweat and then obliterates the losers in the crowd and then takes a leer jet back home to “the most magical place in the world known as Long Island, New York.” Fans booed. He said they’ll be going there next week, then plugged ticket sales.

He said Perry’s career, meanwhile, has been kind of mid. He said he scratched and clawed his way up the ladder with one standout match after another, leaving blood, sweat, and tears in the ring for the fans. He said he’s never heard the fans thank him. Fans chanted “Thank you, Jack!” MJF told the fans it was too little, too late. He said he hasn’t been rewarded with much TV time. He said he has a right to be pissed, but not at him or the fans. He said he should be pissed at himself. He said after their match at Double or Nothing 2020 and stole the show and went to war in 90 degree weather in Jacksonville, Fla. to prove they were the future, he walked to the back and felt like he had just met his equal inside the ring. Perry sneered skeptically at what seemed like a compliment.

MJF said he felt for the first time he had met a man in the ring whom he respected. He said he sought him out backstage and shook his hand. He asked Perry if he remembers what he said. Perry stepped out of the corner. He said he told him that he had all the skills and all the potential in the world, but nice guys always finish last. He said MJF told him to ditch his friends and not care about anybody but himself. MJF said he did tell him that. MJF said he went on to hang out with Dyno-Douche, Marko Stunted Growth, and Christian Cage. “Good fall, by the way,” he said. “Great call.” He said all those guys held him back. He said his new friend Hook won’t be any different. He said he could have listened to him and followed him to the top of the mountain. He said it could have been the MJF Show and the Jack Perry Show, but instead he had to be the good guy for the fans. “Really? These people?” MJF said.

MJF said fans might chant his name, but where has being a good guy gotten him. He said he’s now the best pro wrestler in the world, holding the grandest prize of them all, and Perry is still just Jungle Boy. Perry said if he were to be honest, a long time ago he thought that maybe somehow, someway they could be friends. He said in a lot of ways, he wishes he was more like him. MJF was pleased. “I wish I could talk like you do,” Perry said. “I wish I had the confidence that you have. I wish that I didn’t care about anybody else but myself. I wish I didn’t care about anybody else but myself. I wish I didn’t care about lying and stabbing people in the back to get what I want. I wish I didn’t care about being the most selfish, narcissistic piece of shit in this entire place.” Fans chanted “Piece of shit!”

Perry said that’s not him, so if that makes his road to the top of the mountain, so be it. He said he’ll do it his way and when he beats him and becomes AEW World Champion, at least he won’t wake up alone every day and hate the person he sees in the mirror. Schiavone said those were live rounds. MJF paced briefly and then said that was really good. He said fans should give him a round of applause. He said it only took him four years to learn to talk. He said they could have been friends and partners, but in fact, he has turned out to be a massive disappointment. “You’re weak, Jack,” he said. “Weak of the body, mind, soul, and heart.” He said his “hot ass girlfriend, Anna Jay,” told him that he’s weak between the knees too. Perry tackled MJF and then kicked and stomped away at him in the corner. Then he clotheslined him to the mat and let out a big roar. He went for another move, but MJF slid out of the ring. An enraged MJF yelled, “I’m still the World Champion!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Tremendous segment. MJF was at his best there staying within the parameters of the narrative structure of being a scumbag world champion in a show that’s a simulated sport. It drew from the legit history and career paths of MJF and Perry. And it set up Perry to deliver the best promo in AEW to date tearing down MJF as someone who shouldn’t be proud of his path and his selfish attitude and suggests he even hates himself, whereas he will take a different path that might take longer, but one he can be proud of. Just good stuff and the crowd ate it up. That’s pro wrestling at it’s simplest, stripped down to the basics of a good guy and a bad guy battling over a world title. No internet references, no fishing for social media reaction, no meta backstage stuff that contradicts the storyline presentation of the product on air. More of that, please. It made MJF vs. Perry feel like a big singles match in just a ten minute segment, one that flew by.)

-They went to Excalibur, Taz, and Schiavone at ringside. Excalibur hyped upcoming matches including the Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb main event for the IWGP U.S. Title.

-Backstage, Alex Marvez approached Don Callis who was backstage chatting with Kenny Omega who’s arm was getting taped up by a trainer. Callis said a lot of people are talking about what happened between him and Hangman Page last week. He asked Omega why he assumed his so-called friend Hangman Page attacked him last week when all that actually happened is he slipped. He asked what that says about his friendship with him. Omega said, “He’s pushed you before.” Callis said he just had the greatest match in Dynamite history last week and is about to do it again, so he’s going to go apologize to Hangman so Omega can focus on Cobb. He said he’ll make everything right. Omega shook his head like he thought Callis was a goof or a distraction.

-A skit aired with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn hanging out with Matt Menard and Angelo Parker in St. Louis at a Blues game and a local restaurant and riding a merry-go-round. Parker then asked if they’re in or out. Anthony Bowens said they’ll tell them next week. When Parker and Menard were left alone, Parker said they had fun but they hope it’s worth it.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was fun, the idea being Gunn and the Acclaimed let Parker and Menard take them out for a night on the town on J.A.S.’S dime, but ultimately of course have no interest in working with them.)

(2) DALTON CASTLE & THE BOYS vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & JON MOXLEY & WHEELER YUTA

As Dalton and The Boys made their entrance, Claudio, Moxley, and Yuta attacked them from behind and beat them up at ringside. Claudio destroyed Brandon Tate and pinned him after a powerbomb. Taz said they’re meaner now and he likes their style and demeanor.

WINNERS: Claudio & Moxley & Yuta in 1:00.

-A video package aired on last week’s Omega vs. Vikingo match and the angle built around it with the attack on the Young Bucks and then a “Hangman” Page run-in afterward.

-A promo aired with Omega in front of a New Japan sponsor backdrop telling Jeff Cobb to follow him to America and try to take his IWGP U.S. Title. Then a soundbite aired with Cobb telling him he’s coming to St. Louis.

-Marvez interviewed Hangman backstage and asked for an update on the Young Bucks. Hangman said they’ve been better. He said Nick has a separated shoulder and Matt has a partial bicep tear. When Marvez asked who did it, Hangman asked if he was kidding and said it was obviously the Blackpool Combat Club. Callis walked in. Hangman asked who the hell invited him. Callis said he slipped week and he apologized for the misunderstanding. He said he wouldn’t want to get between him and Omega. Hangman asked if he was for real. Suddenly Mox, Yuta, and Claudio attacked Hangman. Callis offered a handshake to Mox, but Mox punched him. Excalibur wondered if Callis would be able to be in Omega’s corner later. They showed Callis sitting up, bleeding from the forehead. [c]

(3) KENNY OMEGA vs. JEFF COBB – IWGP U.S. Title match

As Cobb walked out, Excalibur said he is part of the United Empire faction in New Japan, but has wrestled in AEW before. They cut backstage to Schiavone approaching Omega and telling him BCC attacked Callis backstage. Omega seemed thrown off and tried to regain his focus. Omega then made his entrance. Taz said he thinks Omega is an elite enough athlete to maintain his focus despite what happened to Callis. The bell rang 44 minutes into the hour.