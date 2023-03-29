FOCO announces upcoming WrestleMania 39 and Wild Samoans bobbleheads

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Foco has announced two new bobbleheads from WWE this week.

The WrestleMania 39 bobblehead features Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in action poses on top of a thematic Hollywood base. The WrestleMania logo is in front of the wrestlers with the dates of the upcoming WrestleMania evenst. This item will be limited to 123 units, retail for $95, and stand at 5 in tall.

The other bobblehead set for release is the Wild Samoans (Afa & Sika) and it also features them in an action pose on top of a stage-themed base. They are wearing their signature outfits and their names are displayed on the front of the bobblehead. This item is limited to 144 units, retails for $80, and stands at 8 in tall.

You can pre-order both bobbleheads at Foco today. Both bobbleheads are expected to ship no later than Sept. 15.