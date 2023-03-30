FREE PODCAST 3/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Punk-Mox controversy, Danielson’s turn, MJF-Perry exchange, Omega’s latest singles match, live callers, emails (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist Eric Krol to discuss Dynamite with callers and email contributions along with a closing segment on the C.M. Punk-Jon Moxley controversy. Topics include the MJF segment with “Jungle B Boy” Jack Perry at the start, the Don Callis storyline, Kenny Omega being featured in singles matches more often, the Bryan Danielson turn, the latest Orange Cassidy title defense, ROH PPV getting brief mentions, the overall cohesion and production values taking a step up lately, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO