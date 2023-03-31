3/31 ROH Supercard of Honor PPV report: Radican’s results & analysis of Joe vs. Briscoe, Garcia vs. Tanahashi, Castagnoli vs. Kingston

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR REPORT

MARCH 31, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIF.

STREAMED LIVE ON PPV ON BLEACHER REPORT

ZERO HOUR PRE-SHOW

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, and Nigel McGuinness.

(a) TRACY WILLIAMS vs. JEFF COBB

Cobb lifted Williams up and walked around the ring with him in the suplex position before landing a suplex for a 2 count. Cobb went for a standing moonsault, but missed. Williams went for an arm submission right away as Cobb tried to get up. Cobb eventually shook Williams off. Cobb got the win with Tour of the Islands.

WINNER: Jeff Cobb in 6:00. (**½)

(b) WILLIE MACK vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA

Takeshita went for a dive to the floor, but landed on his feet. Mack avoided the dive and wiped him out with a clothesline. Takeshita mounted a comeback and sent Mack to the floor. He then wiped out Mack with a huge flip dive to the floor. Mack fired right back with a flip dive of his own and the fans fired up big time and chanted Holy s–t. Mack hit a standing shining wizard and Takeshita was out on his feet. Mac hit a Samoan Drop and stayed down with Takeshita. Mack jumped to his feet, but favored his back before connecting with a standing moonsault for a two count. Takeshita took a lariat, but fired right back a short time later and connected with one of his own for a two count.

Takeshita blocked a stunner attempt. Mack connected with a pounce. He hit a stunner, but Takeshita fired back with a running knee and a stunner of his own. Mack then decked Takeshita with a shining wizard and both men were down as the fans applauded. Riccaboni said this was the largest ROH crowd in southern California history. Mack ducked a lariat and hit a T-bone suplex. Mack missed a frog splash. Takeshita then hit a blue thunder powerbomb. He then hit a big running knee strike to Mack’s head for the win.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 10:00. (***½)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a fun back and forth match. It is the type of match that will get fans to order the show if they’re on the fence. The atmosphere was fun with the hot crowd supporting both men.)

A video package aired for the ROH Women’s Championship match.

(3) MIRANDA ALIZE vs. WILLOW NIGHTENGALE

Willow went for a dive during the early going, but Alize caught her with a forearm as she came through the ropes. Alize dominated the action for several minutes. Nightengale fired back and the fans fired up behind her. She got Alize up on her back, but she fought free and caught Nightengale with a neck breaker for a 2 count. Nightengale hit a Spiccoli Driver for a two count. Alize went for the Drive By a short time later, but Nightengale got out of the way. She then connected with The Pounce. NIghtengale then hit a Doctor Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Willow Nightengale in 8:00. (**¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was solid. They had some good exchanges down the stretch leading into the finish. Caprice and Ian were hilarious on commentary with their enthusiastic commentary towards Nightengale and dancing to her music before and after the match. Nigel’s expression during the match while Coleman and Riccaboni were having fun was hilarious.)

A video package aired for the Reach for the Sky Ladder match.

A video package then aired for the Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe ROH World TV Title match.

A video package also aired for the Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston ROH World Championship match.

(d) STU GRAYSON (w/Evil Uno) vs. SLIM JAY (w/Ari Daivari & Mark Sterling) 7:47

Grayson took Slim J down and he bailed to the floor. Sterling got up on the apron. Uno went after him. Davari distracted Stu from the apron and Slim J wiped him out with a dive off the top for a two count. Grayson fired up and began no-selling Slim J’s strikes. He eventually took him down with a big uranagi. He hit a springboard twisting Asai moonsault for a nearfall. Sterling got up on the apron and Uno eventually took care of him and Daivari on the outside. Grayson then connected with his Nightfall finish for the win.

WINNER: Stu Grayson in 7:00.

Dark Order was still in the ring when Dutch and Vincent of The Righteous came out to their music. Riccaboni asked what they were doing there.

The announcers did their final plugs for the main card of the PPV.

