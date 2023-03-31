SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH returns to PPV with the annual Supercard of Honor event over WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles.

When: Friday March 31, 2023

Where: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: Live on Fite TV and Bleacher Report

ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 PPV Full Match Card

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston – ROH World Championship

The Lucha Brothers vs. Aussie Open vs. La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Kingdom vs. Top Flight – Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship

Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe – ROH Television Championship

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kommander – AAA Mega Championship

Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki – ROH Women’s Championship

Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata – ROH Pure Championship

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia

The Embassy vs. AR Fox & Blake Christian & Metalik – ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship

