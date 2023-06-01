Rhea Ripley talks dream opponents, working with Bianca Belair, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Rhea Ripley says she wants to do a “massive story” with Bianca Belair at some point during her run in WWE.

In an interview on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Ripley spoke about what working with Belair would look like and what other dream matches she wanted to have in her career.

“I wanna have a massive story and build with Bianca,” Ripley said. “There’s something so special there that could be done so I want something to happen with Bianca and I and then also, I wanna tag with Raquel Rodriguez on TV. I wanna get the chance to wrestle Lita. I think that would be incredible. I think it’d be a lot of fun and she’s just someone that always puts me over on social media and all her podcasts and stuff and I really do appreciate it and I love what she does, I love who she is so I would love to step in the ring with her.” (h/t Post Wrestling)

Rhea Ripley is the Smackdown Women’s Champion and defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the title. She won the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble to earn her opportunity at the title.

At WWE Night of Champions 2023, Ripley defeated Natalya in less than a minute to retain her championship.

CATCH-UP: Logan Paul comments on potential return to the WWE