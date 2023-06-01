Logan Paul comments on potential return to the WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Logan Paul says he’s excited to get back to action in the WWE.

During an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Paul spoke about being a fan of the company and when he might get back to doing matches.

“I am so hungry to get back in there,” Paul said of a WWE return. I’m so hungry to get back in there and I just got cable. I just got cable down here in Puerto Rico. So, I’ve been watching Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, and the big events, Night of Champions just happened, as a fan.

“Now as a WWE fan, I can see how the performance translates from what it feels like from my perspective to on TV and I think this angle in these last three months I’ve had off in this sport will lead to an amazing next couple years in the WWE. I’m really excited to get back.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Paul last competed in WWE in a losing effort against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Prior to that, Paul has wrestled The Miz, Roman Reigns, and participated in the Royal Rumble match.

