WWE Smackdown Ratings Report: Viewership and key demo ratings for episode built around Jey Uso’s decision

Last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown drew 2.430 million viewers on Fox broadcast network, up from 2.278 million the prior week, but below the 2.563 million the week before that, which was the highest of the year.

The average viewership through 24 weeks this year is 2.330 million. The average viewership through 24 weeks last year was 2.123 million, so Smackdown is averaging 207,000 more viewers this year than last year.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Smackdown drew a 0.67 rating, up from the prior week’s 0.60 but below the 0.73 from two weeksa go, the high point of the year. It was the top rated show on broadcast television in the demo, beating second place U.S. Open Golf Tournament coverage on NBC, which drew a 0.40 rating.

The average demo rating this year for Smackdown is 0.60. One year ago through 24 weeks, the average was 0.52.

Smackdown was built around Jey Uso’s decision of whether to side with his twin brother Jimmy Uso or stick with The Bloodline.