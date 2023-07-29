VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #769 (August 2, 2003): Angle wins fourth WWE Title, McMahon interview highlights, Torch Talk with Konnan, Keller’s WWE Vengeance PPV Report & Roundtable, Russo explains TNA creative process

News Ticker

SUMMARY of #769 cover-dated August 2, 2003: This issue begins with a cover story on Kurt Angle winning his fourth WWE Title at Vengeance… WWE Newswire compares the rating for Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho and Kane vs. RVD on Raw the week before, plus Vince McMahon interview highlights and more… TNA Newswire features comments from Vince Russo about the TNA creative process, plus more… Jason Powell’s July Hitlist… Pat McNeill’s “At the Bar for Vengeance”… Bruce Mitchell’s “Memo” hits on a number of topics… Part four of the “Torch Talk” with Konnan with comments on Ron Killings, Rey Mysterio, Chris Benoit, and more… In-depth coverage of the WWE Vengeance PPV with Keller’s match report, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Poll Results… Plus 1993 Backtracks, TNA PPV coverage, Wade Keller’s “End Notes, and more…

