VIP AUDIO 6/13 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): AEW’s new PPV schedule, Lesnar squashing Kofi, Khan-Sickos, what if Mysterio was taller, Austin’s 2001 heel turn, more (61 min.)

Correcting the record on Kevin Nash being named Oz.

Billy Gunn vs. Tanahashi

Would it have been better for Adam Cole to stay in WWE after all?

Curating AEW Double or Nothing to two hours

Is AEW’s new PPV schedule a positive or negative so far?

Can Wes Lee or Nathan Frasier fill Ricochet’s shoes?

Thoughts on the “Cassandro Exotico” movie

Why did Brock Lesnar squash Kofi Kingston to end his reign?

Wrestler-hosted podcasts

Mike Awesome

Might Gallus join Drew McIntyre?

Tony Khan marketing to sickos

Would Rey Mysterio have been as big of a star if he was taller?

Steve Austin’s 2001 heel turn

Could AEW and WWE ever work together? What would it take?

Assessing WWE’s use of Japanese talent

