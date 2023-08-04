FREE PODCAST 8/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati: Final Summerslam hype, Jey vs. Solo, Street Profits and Lashley, L.A. Knight’s botched spot, Summerslam card overview (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nicholas Barbati from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including final Summerslam hype, Jey vs. Solo, Street Profits and Lashley, L.A. Knight’s botched spot, Summerslam card overview, and more.

Then in a bonus segment, last year’s post-Summerslam VIP Roundtable Podcast. Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann with full analysis of the WWE Summerslam PLE beginning with the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar classic wild Last Man Standing match to end the show. Then a march through the show chronologically beginning with Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch with a Becky babyface turn and the return of Bayley with two new allies. Also, Ronda Rousey challenging the Street Profits, Ronda Rousey challenging Liv Morgan, Theory challenging Bobby Lashley, Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin, Miz vs. Logan Paul, and more.

