FREE PODCAST 8/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Kuester: On-site report, Punk-Joe angle, FTR, Darby vs. Christian main event, All In hype, live callers and emails (119 min.)

August 20, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Dan Kuester from PWTorch to discuss AEW Collision with caller and email participation plus an on-site correspondent. They opened with talk about the effective Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage main event. They discuss the tone and pacing of Collision compared to Dynamite, how FTR were featured tonight despite the Cash Wheeler controversy, the C.M. Punk-Samoa Joe angle, the Powerhouse Hobbs-Miro situation, All In hype, Willow Nightingale, Ricky Starks’s push, Jay White’s potential in AEW, and more.

