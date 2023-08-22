FREE PODCAST 8/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: KO returns, Nakamura details whisper, Miz and Knight interact again, Becky-Trish exchange, Gunther defends against Gable, live callers, emails (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch. They begin with thoughts on the Shinsuke Nakamura reveal of what he told Seth Rollins last week that shook him up. Then they cover the rest of Raw with live callers and emails including the latest Becky Lynch-Trish Stratus exchange, the return of Kevin Owens, the Cody Rhodes dig at J.D. McDonagh, Gunther vs. Chad Gable for the IC Title, The Judgment Day, L.A. Knight, Miz, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO