VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #774 (September 6, 2003): Raw and Smackdown go in two different directions, Coach-Ross backstage situation, who the locker room was siding with between Hunter and Goldberg

SUMMARY of #774 cover-dated September 6, 2003: This issue begins with a cover story on Raw and Smackdown going in two different directions… This Week with Wade Keller: Kurt Angle – Creative License or Crappy Storytelling… McNeill Factor: Drawing Power Outage… or Win, Lose, No Draw… Mitchell’s Memo on Ring of Honor… On Topic with Jason Powell: August Hitlist… Torch Talk with Raven, part three, on how sometimes it’s his fault that he’s hated… Plus Torch Newswire, Keller’s TNA PPV Report, Torch Backtracks, TV Reviews, Top Five Stories of the Week, and more…

