AEW Collision Ratings Report (9/9): Post-CM Punk viewership up against college football, but without WWE PLE as competition

Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision (9/9) on TNT drew 476,000 viewers, a rebound after a big drop the previous week to 345,000 up against WWE Payback on Peacock. The three episodes of Collision in between Summerslam and Payback averaged 503,000 viewers, so it’s still down from that.

Collision is without C.M. Punk going forward and going up against college football on Saturday nights for the next several months. The loss of 27,000 viewers is likely on the smaller side of the expected drop in viewership given those two new factors this month.

In the 18-49 demo, Collision drew a 0.15 rating, up from 0.11 the prior week and still a bit below the previous three weeks which drwe 0.16, 0.17, and 0.17. Up against Summerslam it drew a 0.13 in that demo.

Collision finished no. 3 among all shows on cable behind college football on ESPN, which ranked no. 1 in the key demo with a 0.74 rating. Another college football game on Fox Sports 1 drew a 0.22 rating and finished no. 2.

In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.20 rating, up from last week’s 0.16 but down from the prior three weeks which drew 0.21, 0.25, and 0.25.

