FREE PODCAST 9/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #243 (9-11-93) of the PWTorch including a new NWA board, Luger injured, readers review Summerslam ‘93, more (135 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the eighty-seventh episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #243 of the PWTorch including changes to the NWA board of directors, Lex Luger out injured, troubles with Sid in WCW, more Summerslam feedback, listener trivia, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
