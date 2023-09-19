VIP AUDIO 9/18 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Jey vs. Drew, plus Jey makes his decision about Judgment Day, Cody vs. Drew, Becky open challenge, Reed vs. Gable, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, a lot of moving parts around Jey including Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Drew, and The Judgment Day, plus Becky Lynch issues an open challenge, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio, Jey makes his decision about the Judgment Day invite, Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed, and more.

