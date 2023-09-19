FREE PODCAST 9/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Should Cody or Rock face Roman at WM40? Plus Jey vs. Drew, Jey rejects Judgment Day, on-site report, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch. The show begins with Wade and Brandon discussing all of the moving pieces with Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and The Judgment Day. They cover other aspects of Raw and talk at length with an on-site correspondent who talked about crowd reactions, non-Raw happenings, and more. Wade and Brandon also look at the PWTorch Poll results regarding whether Cody or The Rock should gave Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and discuss a variety of options beyond just that one choice.

And then in the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Brandon talk about the changed dynamic between WWE and AEW in terms of business and image in the couple of years, but how a potential increase to 12 PPVs per year and streaming on Max instead of PPV could be the jolt needed to get them out of a rut as they head toward disappointing attendance at Grand Slam next week.

