10 YRS AGO – TNA Live Event Report (9-21-2013): Bully Ray vs. Samoa Joe for TNA Title, plus ODB, Bobby Roode, Austin Aries, James Storm Eric Young, more

TNA house show results

September 21, 2013

Tucson, Ariz.

Report by Brian Alston of Phoenix, Ariz., 22-year PWTorch subscriber

I drove down to Tucson (less than two hours) to watch TNA Impact house show. I walked up and got a $16 ticket that “just opened up.” I estimate less than 2,000 fans in attendance. A picture of my seat is below.

Jeremy Borash hosted. Lots of energy from JB…

(1) Hernandez beat Joseph Park. Both were over.

(2) Knockouts champion ODB beat Lei’d Tapa. (Who?)

(3) X Division champion Manik beat Eric Young to retain the X Division Title. In the beginning, it was all comedy.

(4) TNA tag champions Gunner & James Storm beat Kazarian & Christopher Daniels. Good match with a lot of double-teaming. Bad Influence worked the mic before the match and Storm worked the mike after the match. Second best match.

[Intermission included fans who won backstage passes to meet TNA Superstars.]

(5) Austin Aries beat Bobby Roode. Both worked extremely hard. Roode played total heel. Best match of the night.

(6) TNA World Hvt. champion Bully Ray pinned Samoa Joe to retain the TNA World Title. Lots of heat for Bully. Bully tapped out during a ref bump, then used a chain to knock out Joe.

Afterward, Joe ducked a belt shot and kicked Bully in the back of his head. Joe held up the TNA World Title belt over his head to close the show. Then, they sold a picture with Joe at ringside “with your entire group, no matter how many,” for $20.

Notes: Overall a good show. Everyone worked hard… I wore a TNA Impact t-shirt I bought on their website, same one I wore at Bound for Glory last year in Phoenix… I saw James Storm, told him he “does a good job,” and he barely acknowledged me… There was a table full of merchandise. Lots of shirts, action figures, and Knockouts wall banners… Only a few signs, nothing special… A kid sitting near me with his Dad/Grandfather was 4-years-old and covered his ears the entire time. Another kid was disappointed that Jeff Hardy wasn’t here.

