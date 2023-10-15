20 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (10-10-2003): Flair & Orton vs. Booker T & Shawn Michaels, plus RVD, Shane McMahon, Jericho, Storm, Maven, Mark Henry, Val Venis

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report was originally published 20 years ago this week right here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Smackdown house show

October 10, 2003

Louisville, Ky. at Broadbent Arena

Report by K.W., BSWW.de, PWTorch.com reader

The Broadbent Arena was about 50 percent full, which was very low seeing that it’s a small arena compared to Louisville venue of Freedom Hall. The show kicked off with A promo with Howard Finkle announcing Kane was hospitalized by Shane McMahon on Monday after RAW and Kane won’t be here tonight and it would be McMahon, RVD, Lance Storm vs Jericho, Christian & Test in a Six-Man Street Fight. All right promo which set up a match for later on.

(1) Maven beat Steven Richards (w/Victoria). Alright match to kick things off. Maven picked up the win with his DDT move.

(2) Aaron Stevens & Nova (w/a woman) defeated Chris Cage & Tank Toland for the OVW Southern Tag Titles. Don’t know much about OVW for any of them. Only one I knew was Nova. i forgot who pinned who for the win.

(3) Mark Henry & Rodney Mack (w/Theodore Long) defeated Mark Jindrak & Garrison Cade and S.H.I.T Rosey & Hurricane. Entertaining little match. Henry got the pin over Cade I believe.

(4) Val Venis defeated Spike Dudley. Isn’t these two both faces? Anyways Venis gave one lucky ladie his towel and pinned Spike with a money shot.

(5) The Dudley Boys defeated La Resistance in a Tables Match to retain the WWE World Tag Team Championship. Fun match. Ended with one of the frenchies being powerbombed throw a table by Bubba.

INTERMISSION. T-shirts were shot off into the crowd. Didn’t say when they will be back.

(6) Rob Van Dam & Shane McMahon & Lance Storm defeated Chris Jericho & Test & Christian in a Street Fight. This was a great match here. Lots of good spots. End came with Shane McMahon hitting the Van Terminator on Test in the corner with a trash can.

(7) Molly Holly defeated Lita for the Women’s Title with Jazz as the guest ref. Lita actually won but a reverse decision by referee Jazz and a Gail Kim run in moments later gave Molly the heel win.

(8) Booker T & Shawn Michaels defeated Randy Orton & Ric Flair. This was a solid match. Booker T didn’t show any sign of back problems. Good to see Book back. Book pinned Orton for the win after a axe kick.

Finkle thanked everyone for coming.

Biggest Babyface Pops:

1. Booker T/Shawn Michaels

2. Rob Van Dam

3. Dudley Boyz

Most Heel Heat:

1. Randy Orton

2. Chris Jericho

3. Jazz after costing Lita the title.

