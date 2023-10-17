WWE Raw Results (10/16): Keller’s report on Cody & Jey vs. The Judgment Day, Ripley vs. Baszler, Ricochet vs. Nakamura, Gunther vs. Reed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

OCTOBER 16, 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. AT PAYCOM CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-After the Raw opening theme, Kevin Patrick and Wade Barrett hyped the line-up of announced matches. (They didn’t mention Michael Cole; it’s very unlike him to miss a show when he’s the usual announcer.)

-Sami Zayn made his entrance to his original upbeat babyface theme song (as opposed to the apparent mistake of playing his prior augmented theme last week). As he came out, a clip aired of Triple H introducing Nick Aldis as the new G.M. of Smackdown, who then announced Kevin Owens had been moved to Smackdown in exchange for Jey Uso being acquired by Raw. Sami said it felt weird going to the ring by himself. He said he was very sad that he lost his tag team partner to Smackdown, but he is also excited for both of them. He said KO will do huge things on Smackdown. He said he’s excited for himself because he’s going to do something he hasn’t done in a while and show he is a World Heavyweight Champion-level Superstar. Fans chanted, “Sami! Sami!”

He said he wanted to address the reason for Owens going to Smackdown. He said he was happy Jey came to Raw, but he’s struggling with that now. He also said wasn’t pleased that The Judgment Day were getting a shot at the tag titles tonight. He said the last year of his career has been by far the best of his career. He said he has reached the height he has because of the fans supporting him. He was interrupted by The Judgment Day’s music.

Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley came out. Balor mockingly said Sami is all alone. Priest said he’s glad one of the thorns in their sides has been removed. He got worked up when he mentioned Drew McIntyre’s name. Ripley calmed him down. Dominik said tonight Mami is going to tear Shayna Baszler apart and put the Women’s Division back on notice. Ripley said Balor & Priest would be bringing the tag titles back to Judgment Day.

Ripley said she noticed Sami looked kind of lost. She said they tried to help Jey regain his direction, but when it comes to Sami, they have a different plan. She said they want to get rid of him permanently. They surrounded the ring. Barrett said he is a man standing alone on an island. Out charged Jey Uso with a chair in hand. He joined Sami and brought him a chair. The Judgment Day retreated.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m really glad they gave Sami a prominent platform to address the move of Owens to Smackdown. It underlines its importance in general and also establishes that Sami’s back in the singles ranks.)

-A clip aired of Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura having issues in recent weeks.

-A vignette aired with Nakamura saying Ricochet is like a fly or a mosquito whom he’d smash like a bug on the dirty floor. Ominous music played in the background. [c]

-Patrick hyped tickets going on sale for the Royal Rumble on Friday.

-Jey approached Sami Zayn backstage and asked if he’s good. Sami said he just needs some space. Jey told him to talk to him. Sami said he wants them to be good and he appreciates him having his back. He said it should’ve been Owens who had his back, but it’s not KO because of Jey. He said he wants to be just happy for Jey, but he’s got everything going well for him. He said he’s got the tag titles and his friend as a partner, and it should be him. Jey said he’s still got him, “but it is what it is.” Jey seemed to understand, but was also a little irked. Sami knocked over a ladder in frustration and then yelled for Jey. He ran after him and told him to forget about what he said. He said he’s sorry and he is happy for him. He said it’s been a tough week. Sami offered a handshake. Jey said “Yeet!” and hugged Sami. Jey was elated and said he’s got something to calm him down.

(1) RICOCHET vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA – Falls Count Anywhere

Nakamura’s ring entrance then took place. Ricochet jump-started the match, kicking Nakamura as he was posing. The ref called for the bell 22 minutes into the hour. They fought at ringside briefly. Nakamura took over in the ring with a spin wheel kick to the head. Ricochet came back with a twisting dive over the top rope onto Nakamura at ringside. They brawled up the ramp and into the Gorilla position (Barrett called it “the nerve center of WWE”) where various producers were present. They fought back to the stage. Nakamura lifted his knees as Ricochet went for a shooting star press. Ricochet came back with an attack on Nakamura’s leg seconds later and then he landed the shooting star press. Both were down and slow to get up as they cut to a break at 5:00. [c]

Ricochet leaped off a railing over an entrance tunnel and trusted a fan to hold his hand steady before he flipped onto Nakamura below. They fought back and forth for several minutes back in the ring. At 13:00 Ricochet shoved Nakamura to the ring apron, but Nakamura then kicked Ricochet off the top rope and sent him crashing through a table below. (The kick showed light, but it was believable Ricochet just fell as he tried to avoid getting kicked, I suppose.) Nakamura then landed his Kinshasa and pinned Ricochet on the floor.

WINNER: Nakamura in 14:00.

-They went backstage to Chelsea Green and Piper Niven interrupting Tegan Nox chatting with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Nikki Cross was climbing crates in the background (of course). Green asked if it was viewing party to watch Niven beat Natalya. She asked if Natalya was trying to find a naive rookie to manipulate. Nox asked Green if Piper forced herself onto Green to be tag champs. They gasped. Green told Nox not to cross her. Nox said she never lets anyone disrespect her. She told her to hide behind Niven before she slaps her. Green t0ld Niven they should leave before “these losers rub off on us.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Green is tremendous in her role.) [c]

-A vignette aired on Gunther.

(2) PIPER NIVEN (w/Chelsea Green) vs. NATALYA

Barrett said Natalya sees herself as the mother hen of the locker room. The bell rang 46 minutes into the hour. Niven dominated Natalya early and knocked her to ringside. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Natalya was rallying after the break. Barrett said there was a big momentum shift in the match. Niven shoved Natalya into the ropes as she set up a sharpshooter. Green was standing on the ring apron, so Natalya bumped into her. Niven then yanked Natalya to the mat and splashed her for the win.

WINNER: Niven in 7:00.

-Niven and Green attacked Natalya after the match. Nox charged to the ring to make the save.

-Backstage, Priest said he wanted to see J.D. McDonagh to get beat up last week. Balor said he can’t blame him. He said then he saw what Drew McIntyre did and then he felt bad. He said that’s why Judgment Day needs to take out Drew tonight. Dominik stood and said that Mami said no one should mess with Drew. Ripley showed up. Priest asked where she’d been. She said taking care of Judgment Day business. Dom asked Ripley if she wants him in her corner later. She said she’s got it. She said she’ll take care of her business and then Balor & Priest will too. She rubbed Dom’s chin and he smiled and winked.

(Keller’s Analysis: Seems like they’re at least hinting at Drew taking Priest’s place in Judgment Day at this stage, with Ripley orchestrating it.)

-Seth Rollins made his ring entrance. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Barrett congratulated Bad Bunny for a single day streaming record for his latest single release.

-A clip aired of the interaction with Drew and Seth last week setting up their match at Crown Jewel. Seth said last week Drew said he wanted to face him only if he was 100 percent, yet when he was attacked by Priest, Drew just stood in the aisle and watched. He said he was confused by that. He called Drew to the ring to explain himself. Drew entered the ring and said he’s not going to babysit Seth until their match. Seth asked Drew if he’s handling his business on his own or has enlisted help from someone. Drew said he’s apparently got a theory, so say it. Seth pointed to a video clip of Drew chatting with Ripley in the background during a conversation between Ricochet and Adam Pearce last week.

Drew said he’s not “a thirsty creep like Jey Uso.” He said she came to him and what they talked about was none of his business. Drew told Seth to stop worrying about Judgment Day and worry about him taking his title from him. Seth sarcastically thanked Drew for the advice. He then said nobody is taking the title off of him, especially Drew. He said Drew has had a lot of big opportunities, but he’s had a lot of big failures in those situations. He asked if he’s now got side business going with The Judgment Day. Seth said it won’t work out how he thinks it will. Drew said Seth sounded rattled. Drew said he beat his ass the last time they had a title match.

Drew brought up The Bloodline cheating. Seth yelled for him to move on because clearly the Bloodline have moved on from him. Seth told Drew, “Get over it.” Drew leaned in and asked, “Get over it? Get over it?” He asked Seth if he likes being World Champion with fans singing his song every week. Fans began singing Seth’s song. Drew said he doesn’t need that crutch. He said he achieved the dream in the main event of WrestleMania when he beat Brock Lesnar. He said they were in the midst of a worldwide pandemic and WWE needed someone to step up. He said he did. Fans cheered. He said by the time everybody was back, the moment had passed. He said in the U.K., he went one-on-one with Reigns. He said The Bloodline screwed him over. He sarcastically said he’s sorry he’s not over it so quick. He said Seth will need to decide how he’s going to reinvent himself for the 53rd time after he beats him at Crown Jewel.

Seth paused, then told Drew that nobody understands what he’s going through more than he does. He said he’s been scratching and clawing to get back to the top of the mountain, whereas Drew is pointing fingers and making excuses, and that’s not going to get him where he wants to go. Seth said he’ll pin Drew at Crown Jewel and it’ll be the best thing that’s happened to him in a long time because he’ll have no one to blame but himself. He dropped the mic and left.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good exchange there. They pulled from their history in a relevant way, especially Drew’s history.)

-They went to Patrick and Barrett at ringside who reacted briefly.

-A vignette aired on Bronson Reed.

-Ludwig Kaiser made his ring entrance alongside Giovanni Vinci. [c]

-Postcard shots of Oklahoma City were shown.

-Patrick commented on clips of Logan Paul’s latest win. They showed him calling out Rey Mysterio in his post-fight interview in the ring. Then a clip aired of Rey Mysterio on The Michael Kay Show saying he’s always up for a challenge. Patrick said Logan would be on Smackdown this Friday.

-They aired a clip of Barrett interviewing Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa last week when Kaiser and Vinci attacked them.

(3) LUDWIG KAISER (w/Giovani Vinci) vs. JOHNNY GARGANO

Gargano charged to the ring. The ref held him back until the bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. (Just 21 minutes of wrestling in the first 81 minutes of Raw to this point, with only about 14 minutes of it actually airing due to commercial breaks). They cut to a very early break. [c/ss]

Gargano ducked a charging Kaiser at 9:00. Gargano then gave Kaiser a Wid0w’s Bell and then One Final Beat for a near fall, broken up by Vinci with an eye poke on Gargano. Gargano rolled to the floor and dove at Vinci and rammed him into the announce desk. When he re-entered the ring, Kaiser kicked him and then drove his face into the mat and got the win.

WINNER: Kaiser in 10:00.

-Backstage, Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae approached Becky Lynch. Indi told Becky she never lost that NXT Title so if she’s a fighting champion, she should give her a title shot. Becky agreed and said she’d tell that to Pearce. Ripley showed up and had a brief staredown with Becky.

-A commercial for NXT touted that last week’s show was the most watched NXT episode ever. It advertised Dijak vs. Carmello Hayes vs. Baron Corbin in a no. 1 contendership match. [c]

-Drew approached Sami backstage. He said things got tense between him and Jey last week and he appreciates that Sami diffused the situation. He told Sami that people were apprehensive with him after he left The Bloodline, but he’s proven himself as a leader. Sami said he appreciated him saying that. He told Sami that he shouldn’t trust Jey, though. He said Jey instantly expected trust. Sami said they disagree about this subject. He said Seth was right that he needs to put the Bloodline stuff behind him. Sami said Drew is the only who doesn’t believe Jey is sincere. He said he can relate to the struggle to putting The Bloodline behind him. Drew said he can’t understand because he’s never been world champion. He said he’s happy go lucky and trusting everyone and changing allegiances with the wind, but he’ll never be champion with that approach. Sami challenged him to a match next week. Drew agreed to it.

-Ripley made her ring entrance. She said everyone wants a piece of her. She said Nia Jax even came back to try to take her out. She said this is her division, though. She held up her belt. “And Mami will always be on top,” she said. Baszler made her entrance next. [c]

-Patrick plugged ticket sales for Crown Jewel.

(4) RHEA RIPLEY vs. SHAYNA BASZLER

The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour. They battled back and forth for the first several minutes. Ripley headbutted Baszler to block a top rope move and then went for her Rip Tide, but Baszler shifted into an armbar. Ripley lifted Baszler and powerbombed her to break the grip. With both down, Jax made her way to the ring. Raquel Rodriguez yanked her off the ring apron and they fought. Zoey Stark then flipped off the ringside barricade onto Jax. Rodriguez threw Stark into the ring and then went back after Jax with a boot to the face. She let out a big yell and then charged at the ringside steps. Jax moved and Rodriguez crashed into the steps. Stark kicked a charging Ripley, so the ref called for the bell.

WINNER: Ripley in 6:00 via DQ.

-After the match, Jax and Ripley exchanged words. Stark kicked Jax, but when Ripley lifted Jax for a slam, Stark kicked Jax who then landed on Ripley. Stark kicked Jax to the floor. Patrick said this is the ultimate flex to see who is the ultimate badass of the Women’s Division. Starks’s music played to end the segment.

-Pearce told Becky he loved the idea of the match. He said he’d check with Shawn Michaels and then make it official. In walked Xia Li who asked about her chance. Becky said she has matches scheduled, but just say the word. Xia said she would on her time. Jade Cargill walked in and pointed at Becky’s belt. Becky stared at her and said, “Get in line.” Jade laughed and told Pearce, “She’s funny.” Pearce welcomed her to Raw.

-Bronson Reed made his entrance. [c]

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Cody and Jey backstage. Jey said he’s got Sami’s back. Cody said it’s the season premiere and it’s all about who maximizes opportunities. He said Judgment Day want to own Raw, but he sees a lot of people around the locker room with bright futures besides them. He said he wants to hold up the legacy of the tag belt. He told Jey to finish. Jey said, “Yeet.”

-Patrick hyped the main event tag match.

[HOUR THREE]

(5) GUNTHER vs. BRONSON REED – Intercontinental Title match

Gunther’s ring entrance took place. Irvin handled formal ring introductions. Barrett touted Gunther as the best IC Champ ever and listed wrestlers whose reigns he has surpassed including Mr. Perfect, Davey Boy Smith, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin. The bell rang four minutes into the hour. Barrett touted Bronson as a super-heavyweight who can bounce around the ring like a superball, too. Bronson leaped into Gunther, who bumped hard to the mat. He splashed him in the corner. Gunther retreated to the floor.

Bronson leaped at him, but Gunther chopped him out of mid-air at 2:00. Then he rammed him into the ring apron and rolled him into the ring. He set up a powerbomb. Barrett said, “There’s no chance.” Bronson resisted. Gunther shifted to a sleeper instead. They went to a wide shot of the arena. Bronson leaped and slammed Gunther to the mat to break his grip. He climbed the ropes next. Gunther chopped him. Gunther went after Bronson on the ring apron, but Bronson backdropped Gunther onto the edge of the ring. Gunther fell to the floor. Bronson leaped off the ring apron with a shoulder block to knock Gunther down. They cut to a break at 5:00. [c]

They met on the top rope at 11:00. Reed superplexed Gunther and then draped his arm over his chest for a near fall. Gunther avoided a Tsunami seconds later and then landed a top rope splash for a two count. Gunther then powerbombed Bronson and got the three count.

WINNER: Gunther in 14:00 to retain the Intercontinental Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. The commentary really added to the impact of the powerbomb at the end leading to the clean three count.)

-Redmond interviewed Miz. She said it’s great to see him on the season premiere. Miz was irked that he wasn’t on the show until the third hour. He said his Q rating is higher than anyone else on the show. He said Sami’s pity party wasn’t the right choice to start Raw. He said Pearce should be fired and maybe Aldis should take over as G.M. of both shows. Jax walked in and took the mic and said everybody has hit her with their best shot, but she’s still standing and looking pretty. She said she hasn’t hit anyone with her best shot yet, and if she hits them, they stay down. “On Raw, I do the squashing.” She rammed the mic back into Miz’s chest. He said that was rude and then tried to continue, but Redmond said they’re out of time. Miz was appalled. [c]

-Patrick hyped Royal Rumble tickets.

-Backstage, Pearce was on the phone with someone and said it was a pleasure doing business with them. Ripley barged in and told Pearce his only business should be making sure no one interrupts her matches. Pearce said if she wants to make a statement, she should do it at Crown Jewel by defending in a Fatal Five-way match. She had a meltdown and then said she’ll eradicate them all. She left and in walked Jinder Mahal with his men. He said he wanted to talk. Pearce agreed.

-Maxxine Dupri was leading a workout teaching Otis some pilates. Chad Gable and Tozawa were working out too. Gable asked Otis to chop him. He did. Gable said he’s going after the IC Title and the tag titles. In walked New Day. Xavier said if they’re talking about the tag titles, they’re talking about them. They swiveled their hips. Otis joined in. Gable said next week, for the first time ever, Alpha Academy vs. New Day. He said they’d find out who has the best hip swivel in the business. Tozawa then lifted pink barbells and everyone stared at him.

-They went to Barrett and Patrick at ringside who hyped Raw in Dallas next week. He hyped Sami vs. Drew, Alpha Academy vs. New Day, Becky vs. Indi for the NXT Title, and Logan Paul returns to Raw.

-The Judgment Day’s ring entrance took place. [c]

-A video package on a Kofi Kingston computer lab being opened in his home country of Ghana, West Africa.

-Kaiser and Vinci applauded Gunther backstage. Gunther smiled. He congratulated Kaiser for beating Gargano. He said he fulfilled his responsibility. He told Vinci he didn’t. Vinci said he helped him win the match. Gunther said he wasn’t happy Gargano was walking around after his loss. He said he wants him stretchered out of the building after next week’s match against Vinci.

-Jey and Cody made their respective ring entrances. Formal ring introductions took place. They cut to a break. [c]

(6) CODY RHODES & JEY USO vs. FINN BALOR & DAMIAN PRIEST – WWE Tag Team Title match

The bell rang after the break 45 minutes into the hour. When Rhodes landed a disaster kick at 2:30 on Priest, Dom ran to ringside and distracted Cody. Balor grabbed Cody. Jey superkicked Balor. Cody then gave Priest a Crossroads. Dom put Priest’s boot on the bottom rope to stop the ref’s count. Dom mouthed off to Cody. Cody chased him around the ring. Balor met a running Cody with a clothesline. Dom smiled as they cut to a break. [c]

Cody and Jey hit their Cody Cutter/1D combo on Balor for a near fall at 9:00. Barrett said that kickout surprised Cody and Jey and he asked where they go from there. Cody leaped through the ropes at Priest, but Priest caught him at ringside and slammed him on the edge of the ring apron. Priest cleared the announce desk. Jey climbed to the top rope. Dom grabbed his boot. Jey kicked him off, then leaped at Balor, but Balor lifted his knees leading to a near fall. Sami ran to the ring and yanked Dom to ringside. He threw him into the ringpost and then the ringside steps. Priest threw Sami into the ringpost. Cody threw Priest over the barricade into the crowd.

Cody returned to his corner and called for Jey to tag him. Balor knocked Cody off the ring apron and then landed a Slingblade on Jey. Priest kicked Cody between the legs and then gave him the Razor’s Edge onto the announce desk. The table collapsed. Jey leaped onto Priest and then tried to help Cody up. Cody couldn’t get up. Jey returned to the ring and was met with a slingblade and a running dropkick. He followed up with a Coup de Gras attempt, but Jey moved. Jey speared Balor and then climbed to the top rope. When Priest attempted to interfere, Jey speared him. Jimmy showed up and superkicked Jey. Balor dragged Jey into position and then leaped off the top rope with a Coup de Gras for the win.

WINNERS: Balor & Priest to win the WWE Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Well, that was a short reign for Jey & Cody. Good match with a chaotic finish.)